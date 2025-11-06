Falcons rule out LG Matthew Bergeron, edge rusher Leonard Floyd for Sunday

The Falcons announced that left guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle), edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring) and swing tackle Storm Norton (foot) will not travel to Germany with the team.

Bergeron and Floyd left Sunday’s game against the Patriots with their injuries, with Bergeron playing only three snaps and Floyd 16.

Kyle Hinton will fill in for Bergeron.

The Falcons added safety Jessie Bates (knee) to the practice report as limited, and defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) was downgraded to a non-participant.

Right guard Chris Lindstrom (foot) returned to limited work after sitting out Wednesday.

Cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), inside linebacker JD Bertrand (knee) and defensive lineman LaCale London (shoulder) remained limited a second consecutive day.