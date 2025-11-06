 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Commanders
csu_best_bets_week_10.jpg
Panthers, Lions among NFL Week 10 Best bets
nbc_csu_phivsgb_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Packers

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Commanders
csu_best_bets_week_10.jpg
Panthers, Lions among NFL Week 10 Best bets
nbc_csu_phivsgb_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Packers

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons rule out LG Matthew Bergeron, edge rusher Leonard Floyd for Sunday

  
Published November 6, 2025 04:17 PM

The Falcons announced that left guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle), edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring) and swing tackle Storm Norton (foot) will not travel to Germany with the team.

Bergeron and Floyd left Sunday’s game against the Patriots with their injuries, with Bergeron playing only three snaps and Floyd 16.

Kyle Hinton will fill in for Bergeron.

The Falcons added safety Jessie Bates (knee) to the practice report as limited, and defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) was downgraded to a non-participant.

Right guard Chris Lindstrom (foot) returned to limited work after sitting out Wednesday.

Cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), inside linebacker JD Bertrand (knee) and defensive lineman LaCale London (shoulder) remained limited a second consecutive day.