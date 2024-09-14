Falcons rule out ILB Nate Landman, DB Antonio Hamilton Sr. for Monday night
The Falcons ruled out inside linebacker Nate Landman and defensive back Antonio Hamilton Sr. for Monday Night Football.
Landman had a quad injury late in the preseason but played in the season opener. He saw action on 54 percent of the defensive snaps and had a crucial fourth-and-one stop in the fourth quarter.
Landman, though, also now has a calf injury and did not participate in practice this week.
The Falcons have only rookie JD Bertrand behind starters Kaden Elliss and Troy Andersen and do not have a true inside linebacker on the practice squad. They did workout veteran linebackers Kwon Alexander, Rashaan Evans and Josh Woods on Friday.
Hamilton will miss his second consecutive game with a groin injury as he returned to limited practices Friday and Saturday.
Offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (groin) and running back Jase McClellan (knee) were full participants Saturday and neither has a designation.