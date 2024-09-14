 Skip navigation
Falcons rule out ILB Nate Landman, DB Antonio Hamilton Sr. for Monday night

  
Published September 14, 2024 03:14 PM

The Falcons ruled out inside linebacker Nate Landman and defensive back Antonio Hamilton Sr. for Monday Night Football.

Landman had a quad injury late in the preseason but played in the season opener. He saw action on 54 percent of the defensive snaps and had a crucial fourth-and-one stop in the fourth quarter.

Landman, though, also now has a calf injury and did not participate in practice this week.

The Falcons have only rookie JD Bertrand behind starters Kaden Elliss and Troy Andersen and do not have a true inside linebacker on the practice squad. They did workout veteran linebackers Kwon Alexander, Rashaan Evans and Josh Woods on Friday.

Hamilton will miss his second consecutive game with a groin injury as he returned to limited practices Friday and Saturday.

Offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (groin) and running back Jase McClellan (knee) were full participants Saturday and neither has a designation.