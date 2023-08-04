Falcons sign four players

The Falcons dropped four players from their 90-man roster on Thursday and they replaced them by signing four players on Friday.

Defensive lineman Matthew Gotel, offensive lineman Michal Menet, defensive lineman Caeveon Patton, and wide receiver Mathew Sexton are the new faces in Atlanta. All four players spent time in the XFL earlier this year.

Gotel had 23 tackles in 10 games for San Antonio and spent three seasons at the University of West Florida. Menet was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in 2021 and spent time with the Packers before playing 10 games for Seattle during the most recent XFL season.

Patton was with the Colts in the 2022 offseason and made the All-XFL team with Orlando. Sexton had 23 catches for 364 yards with the Vegas Vipers.