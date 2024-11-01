Falcons sign LB Rashaan Evans to active roster, place DL Ruke Orhorhoro on IR

The Falcons signed linebacker Rashaan Evans to the 53-player roster Friday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons placed defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro on injured reserve.

Orhorhoro injured his ankle during the team’s 31-26 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday, and he did not participate in any of the Falcons’ practices this week.

Atlanta selected Orhorhoro in the second round of the 2024 draft, and he has played the second-most snaps among the team’s rookies this season. His first game action came against the Buccaneers in Week 5, and he saw time in each game following.

Orhorhoro has five tackles and a quarterback hit.

The Titans selected Evans in the first round of the 2018 draft. Since entering the league, he has appeared in 85 games with 68 starts for Tennessee (2018-21), Atlanta (2022) and Dallas (2023). Evans has totaled 485 tackles, five sacks, 12 passes defensed, 16 quarterback hits and two interceptions in his career.

He started all 17 games for the Falcons in 2022, finishing the year with 159 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.