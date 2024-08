The Falcons have added a linebacker.

Atlanta announced on Wednesday that the club has signed Storey Jackson.

Jackson, 26, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty in 2022. He spent time with the Cowboys and Browns, appearing in one game for Cleveland and playing 15 special teams snaps.

He also played for the UFL’s Arlington Renegades.

As a corresponding move, the Falcons waived undrafted rookie punter Ryan Sanborn. That leaves Bradley Pinion as the punter on Atlanta’s roster.