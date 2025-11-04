Falcons sign OL Andrew Stueber

The Falcons are bringing in some depth for their offensive line.

Atlanta announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Andrew Stueber.

Stueber, 26, was previously with the Falcons in 2024 during the offseason program and training camp, followed by a stint on the practice squad. The Bengals signed him to their 53-man roster and he appeared in seven games for Cincinnati last year, playing 38 special teams snaps and five offensive snaps.

Atlanta is dealing with several injuries along its offensive line, with guards Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom the latest to go out in the Week 9 loss to New England.

Kicker Parker Romo’s release is the official corresponding move to add Stueber. It was reported earlier on Tuesday that the Falcons are set to sign Zane Gonzalez, but the team has not yet announced that transaction.