nbc_pftpm_sauceshaheedtrade_251104.jpg
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
nbc_pft_cowboysendofgamev2_251104.jpg
Why Cowboys shouldn’t have passed on FG chances
nbc_pft_balhenryintv_251104.jpg
Henry: BAL has ‘confidence’ in playoff appearance

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Falcons sign OL Andrew Stueber

  
Published November 4, 2025 04:22 PM

The Falcons are bringing in some depth for their offensive line.

Atlanta announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Andrew Stueber.

Stueber, 26, was previously with the Falcons in 2024 during the offseason program and training camp, followed by a stint on the practice squad. The Bengals signed him to their 53-man roster and he appeared in seven games for Cincinnati last year, playing 38 special teams snaps and five offensive snaps.

Atlanta is dealing with several injuries along its offensive line, with guards Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom the latest to go out in the Week 9 loss to New England.

Kicker Parker Romo’s release is the official corresponding move to add Stueber. It was reported earlier on Tuesday that the Falcons are set to sign Zane Gonzalez, but the team has not yet announced that transaction.