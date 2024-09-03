 Skip navigation
Falcons sign QB Nathan Peterman to their practice squad

  
Published September 3, 2024 04:33 PM

The Falcons signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to their practice squad Tuesday, the team announced. In a corresponding move, the Falcons cut offensive lineman Julién Davenport.

The Falcons have Kirk Cousins and rookie Michael Penix on their 53-player roster at the position.

The Raiders cut Peterman out of the preseason after the Saints released him early in training camp. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 108 yards with one touchdown in preseason play.

Peterman, 30, entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Bills in 2017, and he spent his first two seasons in Buffalo.

In 15 career games, Peterman has completed 53 percent of his throws for 712 yards with four touchdowns and 13 interceptions.