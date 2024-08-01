 Skip navigation
Falcons sign QB Nathan Rourke, TE Jordan Thomas

  
Published August 1, 2024 04:40 PM

The Falcons announced a couple of new additions to the roster on Thursday.

Quarterback Nathan Rourke and tight end Jordan Thomas have both signed contracts with the team. Quarterback John Paddock and wide receiver Daylen Baldwin were cut loose in corresponding moves.

Rourke opened camp on the Giants roster, but was cut last weekend. The CFL’s most outstanding Canadian player of 2022 spent time with the Jaguars and Patriots last year.

Thomas was a 2018 sixth-round pick by the Texans and caught 21 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns in 21 games for the team. He also saw action for the Cardinals and Patriots in 2020 and most recently played in the UFL.