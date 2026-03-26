Falcons sign RB Tyler Goodson

The Falcons have signed free agent running back Tyler Goodson, the team announced Thursday.

Goodson is a native of Suwanee, Georgia, who attended North Gwinnett High School, so he is returning to his home state to continue his professional career. He will join a backfield that features Bijan Robinson.

The Packers signed Goodson as an undrafted free agent in 2022 after he gained more than 3,000 scrimmage yards during his three-year career at the University of Iowa. He spent his rookie season on the Packers’ practice squad before joining the Colts in 2023.

Goodson has appeared in 33 games for the Colts the past three seasons with one start. He has gained 376 yards from scrimmage, including 264 on the ground, and has scored two touchdowns.

In 2025, Goodson played 35 offensive snaps and 130 on special teams in 11 games. He had 11 touches for 32 yards.