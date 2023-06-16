Falcons sign three minicamp tryout players

The Falcons announced on Friday morning that they’ve added three players who participated in their minicamp on a tryout basis.

Wide receiver Chris Blair, defensive lineman Albert Huggins, and kicker Matthew Trickett have all been signed to the 90-man roster.

Blair previously spent time with the Packers but was most recently with the XFL’s D.C. Defenders, catching 26 passes for 594 yards with three touchdowns in 2023.

Huggins has appeared in 14 career games for Philadelphia, Detroit, and New Orleans, recording 19 career tackles. He also recorded two QB hits for the Saints in 2021.

Trickett connected on 15-of-18 field goals in his final collegiate season at Minnesota last year and also nailed all 46 of his extra points.

As corresponding roster moves, the Falcons placed running back Avery Williams on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending ACL injury. The club also cut quarterback Austin Aune and receiver Justin Marshall.