Falcons sign USFL defensive player of the year Frank Ginda

The Falcons are adding the USFL’s reigning defensive player of the year.

Michigan Panthers linebacker Frank Ginda is signing with the Falcons, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Ginda has played for the Panthers in both seasons of the current incarnation of the USFL. He was a team captain both years, second in the USFL in tackles in 2022 and defensive player of the year in 2023.

The 26-year-old Ginda has previously spent time with the Cardinals, Dolphins and Saints, the San Diego Fleet of the AAF and the New York Guardians of the XFL. He has never played in an NFL regular-season game.