 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons sign WR Dylan Drummond to the active roster

  
Published November 28, 2025 05:12 PM

The Falcons signed wide receiver Dylan Drummond off their practice squad to the 53-player roster on Friday, the team announced.

Starting wide receiver Drake London (knee) is ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Drummond was out of elevations, having appeared in three games for the Falcons this season. He caught three passes for 18 yards in the Falcons’ win over the Saints in Week 12. Those were the first three catches of his NFL career.

Drummond spent the 2024 season on the Falcons’ practice squad and was a standout reserve player for the team in training camp and the preseason.

The Falcons had no corresponding move, having had an open roster spot after releasing edge rusher Khalid Kareem on Thursday.