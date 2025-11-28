Falcons sign WR Dylan Drummond to the active roster

The Falcons signed wide receiver Dylan Drummond off their practice squad to the 53-player roster on Friday, the team announced.

Starting wide receiver Drake London (knee) is ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Drummond was out of elevations, having appeared in three games for the Falcons this season. He caught three passes for 18 yards in the Falcons’ win over the Saints in Week 12. Those were the first three catches of his NFL career.

Drummond spent the 2024 season on the Falcons’ practice squad and was a standout reserve player for the team in training camp and the preseason.

The Falcons had no corresponding move, having had an open roster spot after releasing edge rusher Khalid Kareem on Thursday.