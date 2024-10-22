Falcons sign WR Phillip Dorsett to practice squad

The Falcons signed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to the practice squad Tuesday, the team announced.

He has remained a free agent since Aug. 26 when the Broncos cut him.

Dorsett, 31, played two games for the Broncos last season, seeing action on 34 offensive snaps with no stats.

The Colts made Dorsett a first-round pick in 2015, and two seasons in Indianapolis before stints in New England, Jacksonville, Seattle, Houston and Denver.

In his career, Dorsett has 151 receptions for 2,001 yards and 83 touchdowns in 94 games.