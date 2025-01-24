 Skip navigation
Falcons to hire Mike Rutenberg as defensive pass game coordinator

  
Published January 24, 2025 11:14 AM

A former Jets defensive coach is following Jeff Ulbrich to Atlanta.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Falcons are hiring Mike Rutenberg to be their defensive pass-game coordinator.

Rutenberg had previously been the Jets linebackers coach since 2021. He was the 49ers passing game specialist in 2020 and worked for the Jaguars in various roles as a defensive assistant from 2013-2015.

Ulbrich was New York’s defensive coordinator before serving as interim head coach after Robert Saleh’s firing during the 2024 season. Atlanta hired Ulbrich to replace Jimmy Lake, who was fired after one season under head coach Raheem Morris.