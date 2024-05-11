 Skip navigation
Falcons to sign DL Bradlee Anae, DB Dane Cruikshank after tryouts

  
Published May 11, 2024 02:23 PM

The Falcons are set to add a couple of veteran defensive players who tried out for the team at their rookie minicamp.

Agent David Canter said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, that defensive lineman Bradlee Anae and defensive back Dane Cruikshank will be joining the NFC South club. There’s no word of any corresponding moves.

Anae was with the Jets the last two seasons, but did not see any regular season action as he spent 2022 on the practice squad and went on injured reserve last spring. He was a Cowboys fifth-round pick in 2020 and had two tackles in 11 games with the team.

Cruikshank played two games with the Titans last season and 44 games with the team in an earlier four-season stint. He spent the 2022 season with the Bears.