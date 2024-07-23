Falcons to sign T Julien Davenport

The Falcons are adding some veteran depth to their offensive line for the start of training camp.

Ian Rapaport of NFL Media reports that the team is signing tackle Julien Davenport to their 90-man roster. There’s no word of a corresponding move.

Davenport was a Texans fourth-round pick in 2017 and he started 19 games in two years for the team before moving on to Miami. He made nine start for the Dolphins over the next two seasons and four starts for the Colts in 2021, but has not appeared in an NFL game since then. He did play for the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas this year, however.

The Falcons are set to start Jake Matthews at left tackle and Kaleb McGary at right tackle this year.