Falcons turn blocked punt into a 7-0 lead

The Panthers have reason to cheer.

A few plays after the Falcons blocked a Saints punt, Kirk Cousins hit wide receiver Drake London for a 15-yard touchdown to give Atlanta a 7-0 lead with 3:02 to play in the first quarter. The Panthers win the NFC South if the Falcons beat the Saints on Sunday.

Safety Jammie Robinson blocked Kai Kroger’s punt and the Falcons recovered at the 5-yard line. Running back Bijan Robinson ran the ball in for a score on the next snap, but a holding penalty forced the Falcons to get the ball into the end zone twice.

The two teams traded punts and turnovers before London’s score. Saints tight end Juwan Johnson lost a fumble on the first New Orleans possession and the Falcons were able to drive into scoring position, but Saints defensive end Carl Granderson made an athletic play to pick off a Cousins pass.