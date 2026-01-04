 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons turn blocked punt into a 7-0 lead

  
Published January 4, 2026 01:38 PM

The Panthers have reason to cheer.

A few plays after the Falcons blocked a Saints punt, Kirk Cousins hit wide receiver Drake London for a 15-yard touchdown to give Atlanta a 7-0 lead with 3:02 to play in the first quarter. The Panthers win the NFC South if the Falcons beat the Saints on Sunday.

Safety Jammie Robinson blocked Kai Kroger’s punt and the Falcons recovered at the 5-yard line. Running back Bijan Robinson ran the ball in for a score on the next snap, but a holding penalty forced the Falcons to get the ball into the end zone twice.

The two teams traded punts and turnovers before London’s score. Saints tight end Juwan Johnson lost a fumble on the first New Orleans possession and the Falcons were able to drive into scoring position, but Saints defensive end Carl Granderson made an athletic play to pick off a Cousins pass.