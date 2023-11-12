Falcons up 7-3 after Taylor Heinicke touchdown pass

Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke used his arm and his legs to get the team on the board early in the second quarter.

Heinicke ran for 11 yards to set the Falcons up on the Arizona 2-yard-line and he hit wide receiver Scotty Miller for a touchdown on the next snap. The score put the Falcons up 7-3 with 13:27 to play in the first half.

A roughing the passer penalty on Dennis Gardeck allowed the Falcons to convert a third down and Bijan Robinson had a couple of long runs to help set up the score as well.

Heinicke is making his second start of the year for Atlanta and Kyler Murray is making his 2023 debut for the Cardinals. Murray, who tore his ACL last December, is 6-of-12 for 64 yards and drove the Cardinals into the red zone before penalties forced them to settle for a 51-yard Matt Prater field goal.