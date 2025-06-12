Falcons will have 11 open practices during training camp

The Falcons will host 11 open training camp practices this preseason, starting July 24, the team announced Thursday.

A limited number of tickets are available at no cost for fans.

On July 26, as part of the NFL’s Back Together Weekend, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and General Manager Terry Fontenot will address fans at IBM Performance Field. Freddie Falcon, Falcons cheerleaders and former Falcons players also will be in attendance.

The Falcons’ joint practices with the Titans on Aug. 12-13 are among the team’s open practices. Those will be held at the team facility before the teams play a preseason game on Aug. 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Aug. 13 joint practice is the team’s last open practice.