Falcons will have Drake London today vs. Panthers

  
Published November 16, 2025 04:14 AM

Falcons wide receiver Drake London should be good to go against the Panthers today.

London is listed as questionable with a back injury and an illness, but he expects to play through it, according to multiple reports.

Despite missing one game, London leads the Falcons with 53 catches for 691 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has become quarterback Michael Penix’s favorite receiver and having him on the field will be a big boost to the Falcons’ passing game.

The 3-6 Falcons are 3.5-point favorites at home against the 5-5 Panthers today.