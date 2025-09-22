Falcons will move OC Zac Robinson from box to sideline for Week 4

After getting blanked by the Panthers on Sunday, the Falcons are going to try something a little different for their Week 4 matchup against the Commanders.

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters in his Monday press conference that offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will move from the coach’s booth to the field.

Via Will McFadden of the team’s website, Morris noted a main reason Robinson will move is to improve communication and “get [Robinson] closer to the action.”

Robinson has been the Falcons’ offensive coordinator since Morris was hired as head coach in 2024. He was previously with the Rams from 2019-2023, serving as pass game coordinator/QBs coach for his last two seasons with the club.

Through three weeks, the Falcons rank No. 31 in points scored with just 42. The team is also last with just one touchdown pass.

The Falcons had not been shut out since Week 11 of the 2021 season. The club hadn’t been shut out on the road since Week 11 of the 2015 season, coincidentally to the Panthers.