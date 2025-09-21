Falcons won’t consider a change from Michael Penix to Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins made his first appearance of the 2025 season during Sunday’s 30-0 loss to the Panthers, but that’s not a sign that the Falcons are thinking about a quarterback change.

Head coach Raheem Morris said in his postgame press conference that he pulled Michael Penix because the game was “out of hand” and that he has no plans to open the position up to competition heading into Week 4.

Penix was 18-of-36 for 172 yards and two interceptions. Cousins was 5-of-7 for 29 yards after entering the game.

The Falcons will host the Commanders next Sunday.