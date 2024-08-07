 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Falcons WR Rondale Moore carted off with air cast on leg

  
Published August 7, 2024 12:13 PM

The second day of joint practices between the Dolphins and Falcons featured fights between the two teams, but the session came to an early end for a different reason.

According to multiple reports, Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore was injured during a drill at the Dolphins facility and he had an air cast put on his right leg. He was then loaded onto a cart to leave the field and he was transported to a local medical center for further evaluation.

Practice came to an end after the injury.

Moore joined the Falcons this offseason in a trade with the Cardinals that sent quarterback Desmond Ridder to Arizona. He had 40 catches for 352 yards and a touchdown while with the Cardinals last season.