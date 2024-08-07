Falcons WR Rondale Moore carted off with air cast on leg

The second day of joint practices between the Dolphins and Falcons featured fights between the two teams, but the session came to an early end for a different reason.

According to multiple reports, Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore was injured during a drill at the Dolphins facility and he had an air cast put on his right leg. He was then loaded onto a cart to leave the field and he was transported to a local medical center for further evaluation.

Practice came to an end after the injury.

Moore joined the Falcons this offseason in a trade with the Cardinals that sent quarterback Desmond Ridder to Arizona. He had 40 catches for 352 yards and a touchdown while with the Cardinals last season.