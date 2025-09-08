Fan who shoved Lamar Jackson, DeAndre Hopkins was ejected

A Bills fan got treated on Sunday night like the officials treated Jalen Carter on Thursday night. The next question is whether said fan will be treated like Bill Belichick is treating Patriots scouts.

The fan who shoved both Ravens receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the helmet after a third-quarter touchdown was ejected from the game, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post. Will the fan now be banned from any further Bills games?

We’ve asked the league for comment on the matter, both as it relates to the fan who shoved helmets and Jackson, who shoved the fan. Jackson seemed to express regret for taking the bait and putting hands on the fan who had put a hand on Lamar.

However the Bills and the league sort it out, the rules of engagement need to be clear. Ideally, there will be no engagement between fans and players, or players and fans.

It’s easier said than done, given the proximity of fans to players in so many stadiums.

If and when the league, the Bills, and/or the Ravens have anything to say about it, we’ll share it here.