Father of Mine is a Kindle Daily Deal

A few weeks ago, the folks at Amazon said they were considering Father of Mine for the Kindle Daily Deal program. I told them to go ahead. They said there was no guarantee the book would be selected.

It was. I have no idea what that means. I will choose to believe that it means they think it’s really good and they believe it will sell a shitload of copies as Amazon fishes where the fish are by offering to its massive customer base the limited titles on the Daily Deals list.

What does it mean for you? The $3.99 ebook can be had for $1.99. But only for today.

Here’s another reason to do it — the sequel is getting closer and closer to being completed. Read the first part now, and then decide whether you’ll want to read the second part.

For those of you who have bought it now or in the past, thank you. All I want is for folks to give it a try. It’s on me to make sure that, once you start it, you’ll want to finish it.

It’s a pretty low risk at only $1.99.