 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Father of Mine is a Kindle Daily Deal

  
Published June 1, 2024 10:31 AM

A few weeks ago, the folks at Amazon said they were considering Father of Mine for the Kindle Daily Deal program. I told them to go ahead. They said there was no guarantee the book would be selected.

It was. I have no idea what that means. I will choose to believe that it means they think it’s really good and they believe it will sell a shitload of copies as Amazon fishes where the fish are by offering to its massive customer base the limited titles on the Daily Deals list.

What does it mean for you? The $3.99 ebook can be had for $1.99. But only for today.

Here’s another reason to do it — the sequel is getting closer and closer to being completed. Read the first part now, and then decide whether you’ll want to read the second part.

For those of you who have bought it now or in the past, thank you. All I want is for folks to give it a try. It’s on me to make sure that, once you start it, you’ll want to finish it.

It’s a pretty low risk at only $1.99.