FBI announces arrest of Chiefsaholic

The FBI announced Monday that Xaviar Babudar, known as the Chiefsaholic, was arrested in Lincoln, California, on Friday and charged in federal court.

Babudar, 28, was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City.

The Chiefs superfan, who wore a wolf costume to games, had been on the run since March when he failed to appear for a court date. The Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers placed him on its most wanted list at No. 5 last month.

Babudar was arrested in December for allegedly robbing the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma. He was released on bond in February.

But about six weeks after that, Babudar reportedly removed an ankle monitor — it was discovered in a field near a Tulsa mall — and didn’t appear for his arraignment hearing. A $1 million warrant was issued once he missed his court date.