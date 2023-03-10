Federal judge finds Marriott “blatantly” violated court order in Michael Irvin case

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Federal judge finds Marriott “blatantly” violated court order in Michael Irvin case

  
Published March 10, 2023 02:48 PM
nbc_pft_mccarthyplaycalling_230302
March 2, 2023 08:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Mike McCarthy’s remarks on returning to play calling and evaluate why they're unsure if this will elevate the Cowboys to the next level or be a half-measure.

Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin may not ultimately prevail in his case against Marriott, but he’s currently winning.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, a federal judge concluded that Marriott “blatantly ” violated an order requiring the company to surrender surveillance video to Irvin.

Judge Amos Mazzant ordered the company to submit an unredacted video to Irvin’s lawyers by 5:00 p.m. CT on Friday. He also declined to prevent Irvin from making the video public.

“That’s the penalty you face,” Judge Mazzant said -- a more tactful version of “f--k around and find out.”

Judge Mazzant said he was “dumbfounded” by the strings Marriott attached to its disclosure of the video, allowing attorney Levi McCathern to see it without giving him a copy.

“I am not accustomed to, as a judge, people violating my orders,” Judge Mazzant said.

Attorney Celeste Creswell, who represents Marriott, insisted during the hearing that Marriott respects the court’s orders.

“I’ll be very candid,” Judge Mazzant replied. “You haven’t shown that. That’s the reason we’re here. . . . Am I happy about that? No, I’m not happy about that. . . . It seems like Marriott just looked at my order and didn’t want to produce the video.”

It’s a stunning display of corporate arrogance but, speaking as someone who has both represented major companies and sued them on behalf of their former employees, it’s not surprising. Lawyers often have to be willing to stand up to a corporate client that wants to do something stupid, because stupid will resonate throug the rest of the litigation.

That’s the bigger problem Marriott now has. Real damage has been done to the relationship between the court and the defendant. Judge Mazzant will be skeptical of everything Marriott says and does. Unless they get their shit together quickly, they’re going to end up wearing it.

And, as usually happens when a major company realizes a bad outcome in court, it will blame everyone but itself.