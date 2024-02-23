Fifth-year option salaries for 2021 first-rounders have been announced

The NFL announced on Friday that the salary cap for the 2024 season will be $255.4 million per team and the fifth-year option salaries for 2021 first-round picks have been revealed as well.

Under the formula used by the NFL, players qualify for one of four salaries. Players named to multiple Pro Bowls on the original ballot will be eligible for a fifth-year base salary equal to the franchise tender at their position while one-time Pro Bowlers will have a base salary equal to the transition tender. Players who have reached playing time benchmarks receive the average of the 3rd-to-20th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons. The lowest level salaries are equal to the 3rd-to-25th players.

The full list of 2021 first-round picks and their fifth-year option salaries appear below:

1. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars — $25.664 million (Playing time)

2. Quarterback Zach Wilson, Jets — $22.408 million (Basic)

3. Quarterback Trey Lance, Cowboys (via trade from 49ers) — $22.408 million (Basic)

4. Tight end Kyle Pitts, Falcons — $10.878 million (One Pro Bowl)

5. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals — $21.816 million (Multiple Pro Bowls)

6. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins — $15.591 million (Playing time)

7. Offensive lineman Penei Sewell, Lions — $19.04 million (One Pro Bowl)

8. Cornerback Jaycee Horn, Panthers — $12.472 million (Basic)

9. Cornerback Pat Surtain II, Broncos — $19.802 million (Multiple Pro Bowls)

10. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Eagles — $15.591 million (Playing time)

11. Quarterback Justin Fields, Bears — $25.664 million (Playing time)

12. Linebacker Micah Parsons, Cowboys — $24.007 (Multiple Pro Bowls)

13. Offensive lineman Rashawn Slater, Chargers — $19.04 million (One Pro Bowl)

14. Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jets — $15.313 million (Basic)

15. Quarterback Mac Jones, Patriots — $25.664 million (Playing time)

16. Linebacker Zaven Collins, Cardinals — $13.251 million (Basic)

17. Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, Raiders — No option after being released

18. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips, Dolphins — $13.251 million (Basic)

19. Linebacker Jamin Davis, Commanders — $14.483 million (Playing time)

20. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, Chiefs (via trade from Giants) — $14.345 million (Basic)

21. Defensive end Kwity Paye, Colts — $13.387 million (Basic)

22. Cornerback Caleb Farley, Titans — $12.472 million (Basic)

23. Offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw, Vikings — $16.037 million (Playing time)

24. Running back Najee Harris, Steelers — $6.79 million (Playing time)

25. Running back Travis Etienne, Jaguars — $6.143 million (Basic)

26. Cornerback Greg Newsome II, Browns — $13.377 million (Playing time)

27. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, Ravens — $14.345 million (Basic)

28. Defensive end Payton Turner, Saints — $13.387 million (Basic)

29. Cornerback Eric Stokes, Packers — $12.472 million (Basic)

30. Defensive end Gregory Rousseau, Bills — $13.387 million (Basic)

31. Linebacker Odafe Oweh, Ravens — $13.251 million (Basic)

32. Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Buccaneers — $13.251 million (Basic)