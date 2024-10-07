 Skip navigation
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Film study, breaking tendencies was key to Andrew Van Ginkel’s pick-six of Aaron Rodgers

  
Published October 7, 2024 01:11 PM

The first touchdown in London on Sunday happened when Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel picked off Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and returned it for a touchdown. After the 23-17 win, Van Ginkel spoke to PFT by phone.

As to the pick-six, he said that it was the product of film study and breaking tendencies. The look the Vikings gave the Jets suggested, based on past iterations of it, that Van Ginkel would be rushing. He didn’t.

He read the guard, who prepared to fend Van Ginkel off via the traditional pass-blocking backpedal. This confirmed that the Jets were expecting him to rush the passer. Then, Van Ginkel dropped into coverage. While doing so, he read the eyes of Rodgers.

And Rodgers threw the ball right to him.

Van Ginkel made the catch, and it was off to the races. That helped the Vikings race to a 17-0 lead. The defense then helped them hold on — thanks to two more interceptions of Rodgers — for the win that makes the team 5-0 for the first time since 2016.

Minnesota is off this weekend. After that, it’s a showdown with the Lions. If Detroit beats Dallas this weekend, the Week 7 game will have first place in the NFC North on the line.