Final 2025 NFL draft order is set with Eagles picking 32nd, Chiefs picking 31st

  
Published February 11, 2025 04:51 AM

The final order for the 2025 NFL draft is set, with the Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX and earning the 32nd overall pick. The Chiefs will pick 31st.

As we’ve known since the end of the regular season, the Titans have earned the first overall pick. Tennessee finished 3-14, tied with the Browns and Giants for the worst record in the league, but the Titans win the tiebreaker because they had the worst record while playing the easiest schedule.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward is a -120 favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Behind Ward in the first overall pick odds are Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter at +225, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at +400 and Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter at +425.

Here’s the full 2025 NFL draft first round order:

1. Titans

2. Browns

3. Giants

4. Patriots

5. Jaguars

6. Raiders

7. Jets

8. Panthers

9. Saints

10. Bears

11. 49ers

12. Cowboys

13. Dolphins

14. Colts

15. Falcons

16. Cardinals

17. Bengals

18. Seahawks

19. Buccaneers

20. Broncos

21. Steelers

22. Chargers

23. Packers

24. Vikings

25. Texans

26. Rams

27. Ravens

28. Lions

29. Commanders

30. Bills

31. Chiefs

32. Eagles