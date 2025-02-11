Final 2025 NFL draft order is set with Eagles picking 32nd, Chiefs picking 31st
The final order for the 2025 NFL draft is set, with the Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX and earning the 32nd overall pick. The Chiefs will pick 31st.
As we’ve known since the end of the regular season, the Titans have earned the first overall pick. Tennessee finished 3-14, tied with the Browns and Giants for the worst record in the league, but the Titans win the tiebreaker because they had the worst record while playing the easiest schedule.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward is a -120 favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Behind Ward in the first overall pick odds are Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter at +225, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at +400 and Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter at +425.
Here’s the full 2025 NFL draft first round order:
1. Titans
2. Browns
3. Giants
4. Patriots
5. Jaguars
6. Raiders
7. Jets
8. Panthers
9. Saints
10. Bears
11. 49ers
12. Cowboys
13. Dolphins
14. Colts
15. Falcons
16. Cardinals
17. Bengals
18. Seahawks
19. Buccaneers
20. Broncos
21. Steelers
22. Chargers
23. Packers
24. Vikings
25. Texans
26. Rams
27. Ravens
28. Lions
29. Commanders
30. Bills
31. Chiefs
32. Eagles