First-rounder Kenneth Grant, six other picks sign with Dolphins

  
Published May 9, 2025 09:15 AM

The Dolphins took care of some business ahead of Friday’s start to rookie minicamp.

They announced that they have signed seven of their eight draft picks. That group includes first-round pick Kenneth Grant.

Grant was the 13th overall pick after starring at Michigan over the last couple of seasons. The defensive tackle’s four-year deal is worth just over $21.95 million and the team holds an option for a fifth season.

The Dolphins also signed fifth-round defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, fifth-round cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., fifth-round safety Dante Trader Jr., sixth-round running back Ollie Gordon II, seventh-round quarterback Quinn Ewers, and seventh-round defensive tackle Zeek Biggers.

Second-round guard Jonah Savaiinaea is the only unsigned pick.