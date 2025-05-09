First-rounder Kenneth Grant, six other picks sign with Dolphins

The Dolphins took care of some business ahead of Friday’s start to rookie minicamp.

They announced that they have signed seven of their eight draft picks. That group includes first-round pick Kenneth Grant.

Grant was the 13th overall pick after starring at Michigan over the last couple of seasons. The defensive tackle’s four-year deal is worth just over $21.95 million and the team holds an option for a fifth season.

The Dolphins also signed fifth-round defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, fifth-round cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., fifth-round safety Dante Trader Jr., sixth-round running back Ollie Gordon II, seventh-round quarterback Quinn Ewers, and seventh-round defensive tackle Zeek Biggers.

Second-round guard Jonah Savaiinaea is the only unsigned pick.