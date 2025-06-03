 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_barkleymadden_250603.jpg
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
nbc_pft_brycehuff49ers_250603.jpg
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
nbc_pft_joeburrow_250603.jpg
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_barkleymadden_250603.jpg
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
nbc_pft_brycehuff49ers_250603.jpg
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
nbc_pft_joeburrow_250603.jpg
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

First-rounder Will Campbell agrees to terms with Patriots

  
Published June 3, 2025 03:23 PM

The Patriots have struck a deal with first-round pick Will Campbell.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Campbell has agreed to terms on his four-year rookie deal. It’s worth $43.66 million in fully guaranteed money and the Patriots will have an option for a fifth season.

Campbell, who was the fourth overall pick, is expected to start at left tackle for the Patriots after starring at the position for LSU. He started 38 games over three seasons and finished up his college time as a first-team All-American.

The Patriots are down to two unsigned draft picks. Second-round running back TreVeyon Henderson and fourth-round safety Craig Woodson.