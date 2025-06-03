First-rounder Will Campbell agrees to terms with Patriots

The Patriots have struck a deal with first-round pick Will Campbell.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Campbell has agreed to terms on his four-year rookie deal. It’s worth $43.66 million in fully guaranteed money and the Patriots will have an option for a fifth season.

Campbell, who was the fourth overall pick, is expected to start at left tackle for the Patriots after starring at the position for LSU. He started 38 games over three seasons and finished up his college time as a first-team All-American.

The Patriots are down to two unsigned draft picks. Second-round running back TreVeyon Henderson and fourth-round safety Craig Woodson.