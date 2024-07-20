 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240719.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240719.jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket case may force NFL to change
nbc_pftpm_billbelichick_240719.jpg
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240719.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240719.jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket case may force NFL to change
nbc_pftpm_billbelichick_240719.jpg
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Five teams were willing to pay Brandon Aiyuk before the draft

  
Published July 20, 2024 07:58 PM

49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk recently asked for a trade. Before the draft, trade talks nevertheless happened.

Negotiations occurred not because Aiyuk wanted out, but because the 49ers invited his representatives to explore whether another team would pay Aiyuk what he wanted on a long-term deal.

At the time, the magic number was in the neighborhood of $28 million per year. That quite possibly has changed, given the market-shifting deal given by the Vikings to receiver Justin Jefferson.

Regardless, there were five teams, we’re told, who were ready to pay Aiyuk what he wanted before the draft. If they could also reach acceptable trade terms with the 49ers, he would have been traded.

That part didn’t happen. It’s unclear what the 49ers wanted at the time. They rejected an offer of a second-round pick from the Patriots. Other interested teams were, and potentially still are, the Steelers and Commanders.

A post-draft trade becomes problematic for the 49ers, unless someone can offer a current player who will help the 49ers win in 2024. If the best offer includes 2025 draft picks, the 49ers could be tempted to take a hard line with Aiyuk, requiring him to complete the final year of his 2020 first-round rookie deal and then possibly tagging and trading him after the season.

Much of what happens depends on how firm Aiyuk will be in his request for a trade. Will he hold out of training camp? Will he stay out deep into the regular season, showing up in time to get credit for 2024 and setting the stage for an exit in 2025?