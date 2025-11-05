Flag football, an Olympic event for 2028, tries to earn a spot in the 2032 games

The fact that flag football will be an Olympic sport in 2028 does not mean it will be an Olympic sport in 2032. But it’s trying hard to remain in the mix.

A new item in the Brisbane Times, via Sports Business Journal, explains that the effort is ongoing to persuade the powers-that-be to keep flag football beyond its L.A. debut.

The potential problem comes from the efforts of local sports to earn a spot in the Australian-hosted games. But American Football League Australia chief executive Wade Kelly believes that believes that American football is now “ingrained in Australian culture.”

Netball, rugby league, and surf lifesaving are three of the local sports that hope to earn a spot. In theory, there could be no seat at the table for flag football.

“The explosion of NFL fandom over here for the last 10 years has gone nuts, and on the back of that, flag football after getting announced in the Olympics is a much more accessible way to get involved in the sport,” Kelly said.

Next year, the NFL will stage for the first time a regular-season game in Australia, with the Rams as the home team. And 2.6 million people in Australia watched the most recent Super Bowl.

A short list of 2032 Olympic sports is expected by Christmas, with a final list coming by the middle of 2026. As the NFL seizes on flag football as a way to grow the sport internationally, it has a clear incentive to do everything it can to keep flag football beyond 2028. And 2032. And 2036.