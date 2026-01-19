 Skip navigation
Flight delays kept Texans from returning home until Monday morning

  
Published January 19, 2026 08:42 AM

The Texans had a pretty miserable time on the field in New England on Sunday and their day didn’t get any better once they started to make their way back to Houston after the 28-16 loss.

The team’s flight back home was delayed for several hours because of weather and Greg Bailey of KTRK in Houston reports they also had to make an unscheduled stop on the way to Texas.

Bailey reported at 8:12 a.m. ET on Monday that the team finally landed in Houston.

The delay obviously won’t hamper preparations for future games, but a long time to sit with thoughts about all that went wrong against the Patriots wasn’t what anyone with the Texans was hoping for in the hours after the loss.