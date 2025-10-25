For the Bills, stopping the run has been a major problem

As the Buffalo Bills emerge from their annual bye, one specific trend favors them. Another one does not.

The good news? Coach Sean McDermott is 8-0 after a bye week. That’s the most wins by any coach after a bye without a loss in NFL history.

The bad news? Via NBC Sports research, Buffalo’s run defense is giving up yardage at a historic rate, per play.

The Bills have surrendered 5.8 yards per rushing attempt through six games. Only one NFL team has ever had a higher full-season average of rush yards allowed. The 1934 Cincinnati Reds, who folded after two seasons, gave up 6.4 yards per attempt.

The Bills have 11 games to get the number down. Or, in theory, to see it go even higher.

The Buffalo defense will be tested on Sunday by the Panthers’ one-two punch in Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle.