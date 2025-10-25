 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

For the Bills, stopping the run has been a major problem

  
Published October 24, 2025 11:54 PM

As the Buffalo Bills emerge from their annual bye, one specific trend favors them. Another one does not.

The good news? Coach Sean McDermott is 8-0 after a bye week. That’s the most wins by any coach after a bye without a loss in NFL history.

The bad news? Via NBC Sports research, Buffalo’s run defense is giving up yardage at a historic rate, per play.

The Bills have surrendered 5.8 yards per rushing attempt through six games. Only one NFL team has ever had a higher full-season average of rush yards allowed. The 1934 Cincinnati Reds, who folded after two seasons, gave up 6.4 yards per attempt.

The Bills have 11 games to get the number down. Or, in theory, to see it go even higher.

The Buffalo defense will be tested on Sunday by the Panthers’ one-two punch in Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle.