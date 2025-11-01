For the first time, all six 2024 first-round quarterbacks will play on the same day

In April 2024, six quarterbacks were selected among the first 12 picks in the draft. For the first time, all of them will be playing on the same day.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick, will start at Cincinnati. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the second overall pick, will start at home against the Seahawks.

The third overall pick, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, will host the Falcons and eighth overall pick Michael Penix Jr. The Vikings and No. 10 choice J.J. McCarthy visit the Lions, and the Broncos and quarterback Bo Nix, taken at No. 12, will visit the Texans.

All six started in Week 1 and Week 2, but they didn’t play on the same day.

It remains to be seen which of the six will become franchise quarterbacks, which will become consistent starters, and which will not pan out. Maye is currently playing the best of the bunch. Daniels has had the most success with his team. Penix has been up and down.

McCarthy is the only one who continues to be a largely unknown commodity. He missed all of the 2024 regular season, and he played in only the first two games of the 2025 season.