 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense
nbc_pft_broncostexans_251103.jpg
Broncos, Chargers rally for big wins
nbc_pft_seahawkscommanders_251103.jpg
Seahawks thrash Commanders; Daniels injured

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense
nbc_pft_broncostexans_251103.jpg
Broncos, Chargers rally for big wins
nbc_pft_seahawkscommanders_251103.jpg
Seahawks thrash Commanders; Daniels injured

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

For the first time in his career, Micah Parson had zero pressures

  
Published November 3, 2025 10:34 AM

Two weeks ago, Packers linebacker Micah Parsons had a career-high three sacks against the Cardinals. On Sunday against the Panthers, he had a career low.

Via the NFL’s NextGenStats, Parsons had 21 pass rushes and zero pressures. It was Parsons’s first career game without a single pressure. He was double-teamed on six of his pass rushes.

On one hand, it was not a great game from Parsons. On the other hand, the Panthers deserve credit for having a plan for neutralizing him.

It propelled the Panthers to their first win at Lambeau Field since 2008 — and more importantly a 5-4 record through nine games. Next up, the face the Saints and the Falcons before an intriguing Monday night showdown with the 49ers.