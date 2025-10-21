Micah Parsons accomplishes a first with a three-sack game

Micah Parsons entered Sunday’s game with 55 career sacks in 69 career regular-season games. The Packers edge rusher had never had more than 2.5 sacks in a game.

He accomplished that against the Cardinals, sacking Jacoby Brissett three times.

“When it’s time to win the game, something just switches,” Parsons said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. “I don’t think it was my best pass-rush game. I just think it’s the first time [opponents] allowed me to rush this year. I mean if you look at the looks I’ve been getting, double tight ends, chips, full slides, and then also just other guys stepping up.”

The Cardinals put left tackle Paris Johnson on an island with Parsons. It was a mistake.

Parsons’ three sacks put him in elite company: Only 19 other Packers pass rushers have had three sacks in a game since they became an official stat in 1982. Parsons had six pressures, four in the fourth quarter, according to ESPN Research, and he leads the NFL with 15 fourth-quarter pressures.

“For me, I don’t rush with a plan,” Parsons said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I just rush to go. Like I told y’all, I just know go and I just know full speed and I don’t really say, this is what I’m gonna do. I just kinda attack him how he attacks me and I just was attacking today.”

Parsons would have had a fourth sack if not for officials calling a rare penalty for a hip-drop tackle after chasing down Brissett. He said he could have done nothing differently.

“That’s just an effort play,” Parsons said. “I’m rushing, that guy, he’s about my size at quarterback and I just did what I thought. . . . I did not intentionally hip drop. I just pray I don’t got the fine in my locker when I come in on Tuesday or Monday.”