Former Bengals WR Jordan Shipley hospitalized with severe burns in Texas

  
Published January 7, 2026 06:58 AM

Former Bengals wide receiver Jordan Shipley is hospitalized in Austin, Texas after an accident on his ranch.

In a statement released through the University of Texas, Shipley’s family said he was working on a machine that caught fire and caused “severe burns” to Shipley’s body. Shipley was taken to a local hospital and then flown to Austin for further treatment.

Shipley was in critical but stable condition at the time the statement was released on Tuesday night.

Shipley was a two-time All-American at Texas and is the school’s all-time leader in receptions. He was a Bengals third-round pick in 2010 and played in 17 games over two seasons with the team. He also played for the Buccaneers and Jaguars in 2012.