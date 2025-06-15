Former Bills OT Stew Barber dies at 86

Former Bills offensive tackle Stew Barber died June 11, the team announced Sunday. He was three days shy of his 87th birthday.

Barber played on the Bills’ AFL title teams in 1964 and 1965 and was a five-time AFL all-star in his nine seasons.

After earning All-America honors at Penn State as a two-way tackle, Barber was a fourth-round pick of the Bills in the 1961 AFL draft. The Cowboys selected him in the third round of the NFL draft.

He signed with the Bills.

Barber played outside linebacker as a rookie and intercepted three passes, with one returned for a touchdown. He moved to offensive tackle after the season, serving as Jack Kemp’s blindside protector.

Barber was All-AFL first team in 1963 and 1964 and second team in 1966. He also was named to the second-team AFL All-Time Team.

He missed only one game in his career, which ended after the 1969 season.

After his playing career, Barber transitioned to college scouting serving in Buffalo’s personnel department. He rose through the ranks to assistant General Manager and vice president. Barber’s front office time with the Bills ended in 1983.

Barber retired to South Carolina.