Former Bills QB Thad Lewis is expected to interview for their offensive coordinator job

Thad Lewis once played quarterback for the Bills and the team plans to interview him about a spot on Sean McDermott’s staff.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bills plan to interview Lewis as an offensive coordinator candidate. Lewis is currently the Buccaneers’ quarterbacks coach and he’s also in the mix for the coordinator job with the Raiders.

Lewis started five games for the Bills during the 2013 season and threw for 1,092 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. He spent time with seven other teams before moving into coaching at UCLA in 2018. He joined the Bucs in 2021 and moved up to quarterbacks coach in 2023.

Joe Brady finished out the year as the interim offensive coordinator for the Bills and he’s also interviewed for the permanent position, but the search remains open for now.