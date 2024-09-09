Former Broncos, Lions LB Allen Aldridge dies at 52

Former Broncos and Lions linebacker Allen Aldridge has died at the age of 52.

The University of Houston, Aldridge’s alma mater, announced his death on Monday. Aldridge finished his college career in 1993 and was a second-round pick by the Broncos the next year.

Aldridge played every game as a rookie and became a starter for his final three seasons in Denver. That run included a start in the team’s Super Bowl XXXII win over the Packers and Aldridge helped the Broncos get there with a key interception in the AFC Championship Game.

The Lions signed Aldridge as a free agent in 1998. He remained a starter in Detroit through the 2001 season and finished his career with 482 tackles, 10.5 sacks, an interceptions, five forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

Aldridge became the head coach at Fort Bend Bush High School in 2018 and was still in that role at the time of his death.