Former Broncos WR Mike Haffner dies at 82

  
Published October 31, 2024 08:21 PM

Former Broncos receiver Mike Haffner died in Las Vegas after a lengthy illness, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports. Haffner was 82.

He spent 1968-70 with the Broncos and finished his career with a season in Cincinnati.

Haffner played 37 games with 16 starts, making 59 catches for 991 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 26.8 yards per catch, including a 62.6-yard average on 35 receptions in 1969.

He is best known for his diving touchdown catch that helped the Broncos beat the defending Super Bowl champion Jets 21-19 in 1969.

After his retirement, Haffner did color commentary for the NFL on NBC. He later had a longtime career as a sportscaster at KMGH-TV in Denver.