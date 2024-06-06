Former Bucs WR Deven Thompkins accused of domestic violence

The estranged wife of former Buccaneers wide receiver Deven Thompkins accused him of abusing her in a social media post.

In a video, Maria Castilhos posted pictures of injuries to her face and arm that she says Thompkins caused and alleged that he “beat me really bad” on Valentine’s Day in 2023. Thompkins’s attorney Brett R. Gallaway issued a statement to the Tampa Bay Times regarding the accusations.

“First and foremost, Deven categorically denies the allegations levied against him by his estranged wife, Maria Castilhos,” Gallaway said in the statement. “Unfortunately, Deven and Maria have been going through a contentious divorce proceeding and child custody battle, and it appears that she thought it would help her case to release these false and defamatory videos. What she fails to mention on TikTok and other social media posts are her written admissions of ‘blackmail’ in connection with demands that Deven pay her increased alimony and other payments. Clear and significant exculpatory evidence exists to show that Deven did not physically or in any other way abuse Maria.”

The Buccaneers waived Thompkins with an injury designation late last month. Gallaway indicates that the accusations played a role in that decision by writing that the receiver is “disappointed the club released him before more facts became available” and said his client will comply with any league investigation.