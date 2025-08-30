Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was “shocked” by Micah Parsons trade

Current Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer will never (at least while he still has that job) share his true thoughts on the decision to trade linebacker Micah Parsons to the Packers. Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett had no qualms about sharing his unvarnished reaction to Thursday’s stunning move.

“I was shocked,” Garrett said on Friday’s PFT Live. “You know, the most important player on a football team is the quarterback. The second most important player on a football team is the guy who can negatively affect the quarterback. And those guys are hard to come by, and ever since that guy has come into the league, he has been a dominant player.

“And you and I have talked about this a lot, Mike — he’s transformative. He changes the whole team. If you think about the Cowboys in 2020, they were 6-10, they weren’t a very good team, and then he gets there along with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and all of a sudden, they’re a different team. And if you look at all those interceptions that their DBs were making, [DaRon] Bland and [Trevon] Diggs and you’re intercepting them and running back for touchdowns . . . look what’s going on around the quarterback on those throws.

“Micah Parsons is the guy causing all the problems, and those guys are hard to come by. If you think about, you know, four years, 52 sacks, he and Reggie White, being used in the same sentences. He’s an impactful player, and I was shocked that they let him out of the building.”

If you’ve watched the excellent Netflix docuseries on the Cowboys of the 1990s, it’s clear that the arrival of pass rusher Charles Haley changed everything. And, before Micah arrived, the Cowboys had been trying to find another Charles Haley.

They finally got one. They decided not to pay him. They decided to try to kick the can of his fifth-year option. They stepped on a rake instead, alienating the player and setting up a “hurt back” stare down that resulted in the Cowboys declaring victory and retreating.

The defense will retreat without him. The team will have a harder time succeeding. And the Packers will be the beneficiaries of that.