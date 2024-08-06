 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former Cowboys RB Duane Thomas dies at 77

  
Published August 6, 2024 07:29 PM

Former Cowboys running back Duane Thomas died Sunday, the team confirmed Tuesday. Thomas was 77.

The Cowboys made Thomas a first-round pick in 1970. He led the team in rushing as a rookie, with 803 yards and five touchdowns while finishing second in rookie of the year voting.

He accounted for another 358 yards and two touchdowns on 81 touches in three postseason games, including a Super Bowl loss to the Colts.

Thomas wanted a new contract and refused to report to training camp in 1971, while commencing in name calling that included referring to coach Tom Landry as “a plastic man . . . no man at all.” The Cowboys traded Thomas to the Patriots, but after problems between Thomas and coach John Mazur, NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle made the unprecedented move of voiding part of the trade.

Thomas returned to Dallas but boycotted the press, team management and teammates, refusing to talk to anyone all season.

Still, he led the league in rushing touchdowns (11) and total touchdowns (13), gaining 793 rushing yards and 946 total yards.

Before Super Bowl VI, when Thomas finally talked, he offered one of the most famous quotes in NFL history: “If it’s the ultimate [game], how come they’re playing it again next year?”

Thomas rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns in three postseason games, including 95 yards in the Cowboys’ Super Bowl victory over the Dolphins.

The Cowboys traded him to the Chargers, but he failed to report to training camp, and the Chargers traded him to Washington. He played only two seasons with Washington, rushing for 442 yards and five touchdowns.