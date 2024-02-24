Former Cowboys WR Golden Richards dies at 73

Former Cowboys receiver Golden Richards died of congestive heart failure Friday at his home in Murray, Utah, Jay Drew of the Deseret News reports. He was 73.

“My uncle Golden passed away peacefully this morning,” Lance Richards wrote on social media. “I will forever remember going hunting and talking Dallas Cowboy football. He was a kind and sweet soul, and I’m so happy he’s not suffering anymore.”

Doug Richards told the newspaper his brother fell and broke his hip on Christmas Day 2022 and required four hip surgeries, contributing to his declining health. Golden was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011, and his mental capacities were deteriorating rapidly, Doug Richards told Drew.

Golden Richards played only seven seasons, but he made a name for himself in the postseason.

He caught nine passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns in nine postseason games, including five receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns during the team’s 1977 championship run. Richards had the touchdown that iced Super Bowl XII, beating Steve Foley to catch a 29-yard touchdown pass from fullback Robert Newhouse on a trick play with 7:04 left that gave the Cowboys a 27-10 lead.

He also caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Roger Staubach in the 1975 NFC Championship Game victory over the Rams and a 32-yard touchdown pass from Staubach in the 1977 NFC Championship Game win over the Vikings.

The Cowboys made Richards a second-round pick in 1973, and he played five seasons plus one game in 1978 in Dallas before losing his job to Tony Hill and being traded to the Bears. The Cowboys received a fifth-round pick in 1979 and a third-rounder in 1980 in return for Richards.

He played 19 games for the Bears over two seasons and was with the Broncos in 1980 but didn’t play.

Richards finished his career with 122 receptions for 2,136 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He is survived by two adult sons, Goldie Jr. and Jordan, and a 2-year-old grandson, Jett. Funeral arrangements are pending.