Former Dolphins and Buccaneers defensive lineman Randy Crowder dies at 72

  
Published May 22, 2025 09:45 AM

Former NFL defensive lineman Randy Crowder has died at the age of 72.

Crowder was a first-team All-American at Penn State in 1973 and was drafted by the Dolphins in 1974. He spent three years in Miami before his NFL career was derailed when he and fellow Dolphins defensive lineman Don Reese were convicted of selling cocaine.

In 1978, Crowder was released from prison and returned to the NFL, playing three more seasons with the Buccaneers. After retiring from the Buccaneers, Crowder became the defensive line coach at Penn State.

Crowder is survived by family members including his son, former NFL player Channing Crowder. Randy and Channing are the only father-son duo both to be drafted by the Dolphins.