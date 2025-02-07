Former Dolphins WR Howard Twilley dies at 81

Dolphins receiver Howard Twilley died Wednesday, the team announced. He was 81.

No cause of death was given.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Howard Twilley, a founding player for the Dolphins in 1966. His touchdown in Super Bowl VII helped the Dolphins cap the NFL’s only perfect season and his contributions to the organization will be forever remembered,” the Dolphins said in a statement.

Twilley caught a 28-yard touchdown pass, the first touchdown in Super Bowl VII that was won by the Dolphins 14-7 over Washington. It capped Miami’s 17-0 season.

He also played for the Dolphins in 1973 as the team repeated as Super Bowl champions.

Twilley made 212 receptions for 3,064 yards and 23 touchdowns during an 11-year pro career that lasted until 1976.

He was even better in college, finishing second in the Heisman race to USC’s Mike Garrett in 1965. Twilley made 134 catches for 1,779 yards that season, setting NCAA records that stood for more than two decades.

He ended his college career with 261 receptions for 3,343 yards and 32 touchdowns. His school record for career receiving yards stood until Keylon Stokes broke it in 2022.

The Vikings selected Twilley in the 14th round of the 1966 NFL draft, and Miami chose him in the 12th round of the AFL draft. He chose the Dolphins, a first-year team, and stayed with them his entire pro career.

After retirement, Twilley owned sporting goods stores in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas.

He earned induction into the Tulsa Athletic Hall of Fame in 1984, the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1995. Tulsa has retired Twilley’s No. 81 jersey.